Corporate’s Here

SNEAKERHEADS are used to tracking down the hard-to-find, so no doubt they will discover the goldmine of shoes and clothes inside Corporate, a new boutique tucked away in a cranny near Union Station. The Indiana Pacers were a big driver for Cincinnatian Matt Tomamichel to open his first Indy location of the shop. He’s a regular at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and is currently working with the team on a capsule collection commemorating the NBA’s 75th anniversary. The store pays homage to the Pacers with a mural behind the cash register depicting Reggie Miller giving Spike Lee “the choke” in a 1994 playoff game. The cool, sleek interior has locker-room vibes and lets the inventory speak for itself. Shoes for men and women front the space, and two long racks hold clothing by Stussy as well as Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream labels. High-level accounts with Nike and other top streetwear brands mean Corporate gets exclusive and in-demand designs that similar stores wish they had. And there’s nothing 9-to-5 about them.