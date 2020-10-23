Early Kind’s Occult Following

A little practical magic helped when Early Kind owner Andi McCleary began seeking more space for her bewitching online store. After she put her wishes out into the universe for a venue to host a month-long pop-up shop, a regular customer of hers at Black Circle Brewing Co. caught wind and proposed a more permanent location for her spooky shop.

On the corner of 46th Street and Norwaldo Avenue, by LOOM—the new Black Circle production facility and coworking space—a small retail spot was available. Soon, Early Kind opened its weathered cream-and-black brick-and-mortar (you’ll spot it by the large eye painted over the window).

The sales floor is open and airy, making it easy to navigate raw-edged crystal jewelry; rune stones, which, like nearby tarot cards, are used to predict one’s future; and apothecary, which stocks Moon Cycle bath tea to steep in for relaxation and balance.

Although McCleary says Early Kind has been called the “witchcraft starter pack store,” it sells non-metaphysical products, too, so you can pick up a skull-shaped bath bomb or some of the dried flowers that adorn all four walls. Take out the mystery altogether and scoop up one of the shop’s prearranged gift packages.