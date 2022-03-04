Eight Ways To Very Peri-fy Your Life
VERY PERI is described as a dynamic periwinkle blue with a violet-red undertone. In the initial announcement, Pantone said the empowering mix was the “happiest and warmest of all the blue hues.” Furthermore, the new tone, “illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa.” This is where you can shop for the shade of the year.
Provence Glory coffee table book.
$95. Anthropologie, The Fashion Mall, anthropologie.com
Apple Blossom by Barry Lantz, 48×48 acrylic on canvas.
$6,190. Lantz Collective, 800 S. Rangeline Rd.,Carmel, lantzcollective.com
Vogue eyewear in Veri Peri.
$99. Sunglass Hut, The Fashion Mall, sunglasshut.com
Patterned sweater vest.
$69. Urban Outfitters, The Fashion Mall, urbanoutfitters.com
Liberty of London linen fabric in “Shepherdly Flowers.”
Call for pricing. Drapery Street, 200 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, draperystreet.com
Flared split-hem pants in Veri Peri.
$46. Hot House Market, The Fashion Mall, hot-house-market.mybigcommerce.com
Juler’s Row stacking enamel rings.
$135–$150 each. Metalmark Fine Jewelry, 211 W. Main St., Carmel, metalmarkfinejewelry.com
Versace “La Medusa” small handbag in Veri Peri.
$1,875. Saks Fifth Avenue, The Fashion Mall, saksfifthavenue.com