Eight Ways To Very Peri-fy Your Life

Moody-cool Very Peri is Pantone’s color of the year. And we’re here for it.
a collage of Veri peri items

VERY PERI is described as a dynamic periwinkle blue with a violet-red undertone. In the initial announcement, Pantone said the empowering mix was the “happiest and warmest of all the blue hues.” Furthermore, the new tone, “illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa.” This is where you can shop for the shade of the year. 

Provence Glory coffee table book.

Provence Glory book $95. Anthropologie, The Fashion Mall, anthropologie.com

Apple Blossom by Barry Lantz, 48×48 acrylic on canvas.

an abstract painting by Barry lantz $6,190. Lantz Collective, 800 S. Rangeline Rd.,Carmel, lantzcollective.com

Vogue eyewear in Veri Peri.

Vogue eyeglasses in Veri Peri
$99. Sunglass Hut, The Fashion Mall, sunglasshut.com

Patterned sweater vest.

patterned vest from Urban Outfitters
$69. Urban Outfitters, The Fashion Mall, urbanoutfitters.com


Liberty of London linen fabric in “Shepherdly Flowers.”

Liberty of London floral fabric
Call for pricing. Drapery Street, 200 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, draperystreet.com


Flared split-hem pants in Veri Peri.

flared hemmed plaid pants from Hot House Market
$46. Hot House Market, The Fashion Mall, hot-house-market.mybigcommerce.com

Juler’s Row stacking enamel rings.


$135–$150 each. Metalmark Fine Jewelry, 211 W. Main St., Carmel, metalmarkfinejewelry.com

Versace “La Medusa” small handbag in Veri Peri.

versace handbag in Veri Peri
$1,875. Saks Fifth Avenue, The Fashion Mall, saksfifthavenue.com

