Gucci Opens First Boutique In Indiana

A STANDALONE Gucci store opened last Friday, joining the list of designer storefronts at The Fashion Mall. The luxury brand left its spot within Saks Fifth Avenue and moved into a space across from Anthropologie spanning 6,500 square feet on the mall’s first floor. Gucci follows the path paved by rival brand and fellow former Saks tenant (and new next-door neighbor) Louis Vuitton, which moved at the end of last year. In the Italian fashion house’s newest boutique, patrons will find handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, accessories, and even shoes, but no clothing (meaning you’ll have to look elsewhere for Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s buzzy new collaboration with Adidas). The space’s layout combines an industrial scheme with warm, congenial notes. Plush seating is surrounded by sleek, contemporary display units, and layered Oriental rugs sit atop congruent painted wood flooring with marble inlays. The LEED-certified storefront also marks the latest installment in Gucci’s plan to implement eco-friendly initiatives in their shops worldwide, with chic LED lighting fixtures to boot. Modern glamour, promised and delivered.