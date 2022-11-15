Hammitt Is Totes Awesome

A POSH handbag company has taken over the space formerly occupied by Purse Strings in The Fashion Mall. Hammitt may not be a household name, but that’s part of its appeal, says owner Paul Braun. “We’re seeing clients who want something new, who don’t want to always carry the same ‘it’ bag as everyone else in their circle.” Rather than relying on outsized logos, Hammitt pieces are understated, adorned with signature rivets and jewelry-grade hardware. Functionality is the selling point. “Each style solves a problem,” says Braun. Every bag has a crossbody strap option to keep hands free, a feature ever more in demand, notes Braun. The VIP, the most requested bag, has a foldover flap to hold glasses. The Tony is clear, and thus stadium-approved, yet interesting, with colorful handlaced edges. The Daniel tote has a wide guitar strap, which is easy on the shoulders. All styles, except the Tony, solve the most intractable of purse problems—dark interiors that make it hard to find small items—with a signature red lining.

