Indy Scored Two Chic New Boutiques This Week

Pete Buttigieg’s nomination as transportation secretary and the debut of the Bottleworks Hotel might have been this week’s biggest news, but don’t overlook the Tuesday openings of two different, but equally highly anticipated new stores within Indy’s city limits.

Louis Vuitton (The Fashion Mall, 317-575-1968) is th​e designer house’s first standalone retail space in the state, upgrading the presence it has had as a super-sized section within Saks Fifth Avenue. You’ll find the new Louis on the ground floor, in the former Burberry location near Tiffany & Co. The interior is just as luxe as the ​women’s and men’s leather goods, shoes, accessories, fragrance, candles, and luggage it carries. The store doesn’t carry clothing, but you can drop $600 on a candle.

Concurrently, Detroit-based Good Neighbor (850 Massachusetts Ave.) turned the key to its second home, this one inside the brand-new Bottleworks Hotel. You’ll most likely enter through its own exterior door, but make sure to pop in to the hotel while you’re there. Good Neighbor is certainly what is says, bringing a welcome selection of quality, casual men’s and women’s ready-to-wear clothing—the look is sort of like J. Crew and Urban Outfitters had a child—to Mass Ave, which has a lot of specialty shops but few fashion boutiques. Expect these garments to last awhile, coming from several brands including Levi’s, Richer Poorer, Free People, and Gentle Fawn. Besides making you look great, you can feel amazing knowing the shop gives a percentage of its profits to nonprofit or charitable organizations.