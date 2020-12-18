Lily + Sparrow Is Landing In Carmel

Lily + Sparrow’s name sounds pretty and delicate, like a bird, capturing the fleeting nature of fashion. But it goes deeper than that, deriving from Bible verses asking, “If the Lord takes care of the lilies and sparrows, how much more will He take care of us?” That’s the mission of sisters and co-owners Jen and Steph Miller: “To instill value and worth into each person we style.” The boutique recently flew its Fishers nest and settled into ever-fashionable Carmel City Center digs. That added about 500 square feet of space, allowing the Miller sisters to bring along their best-selling lines—Free People, Z Supply, Gentle Fawn—while adding hot new pieces like PerfectWhiteTee’s luxury cotton tops and Pistola Denim’s distressed mom jeans. New arrivals of chunky balloon-sleeve sweaters and leopard-print booties greet you at the front table. Shelves of leather bags from Able draw you further into the shop. The store has an aesthetic that’s boho and peaceful—and, thanks to the Craft + Foster candles burning, it smells like heaven.