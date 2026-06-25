WHATEVER YOUR FAVORITE spot in Indy, odds are Sun-Young Gullery has captured it in miniature. Her Indy in Inches collection pays homage to upwards of 75 long-loved businesses and iconic spots. Among them: Bluebeard, Red Key Tavern, Long’s Bakery, The Toy Pit, Indy CD & Vinyl, Backyard Birds, the Holliday Park Ruins, Marott Woods Nature Preserve, and Goose the Market. Gullery says that Ann Dancing, Ripple Bagel and Deli, Tinker Street Restaurant, Golden Hour Books, and the Children’s Museum are the most popular. The 2-by-3-inch giclee prints come signed and centered on white card stock.

$25 each; mat board in 10 colors, $15.