Nine Tailgating Must-Haves

IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year! Oh … no, not that. We mean football season—and tailgate parties! Bring on the seven-layer dip, please, along with all the cool gear that will keep your favorite fellow fans happy and comfy. With these game-day finds, everyone wins, no matter what the scoreboard ends up saying.

Colts yard dice.

$50. fanatics.com

Cuisinart Venture portable gas grill.

$230. williams-sonoma.com

Brumate rolling cooler.

$400. brumate.com

Lacquered tray.

$266. Charles Mayer & Co., 5629 N. Illinois St., charlesmayer.com

Designer-branded plastic cups.

$18 for six. Charles Mayer & Co.

Mexican citrus juicer.

$114. Be the Boutique, 5607 N. Illinois St., betheboutique.com

Midwest Fresh hot sauce and Bloody Mary mix.

$8. A Taste of Indiana, 5016 E. 62nd St., atasteofindiana.com; $12. Amazing Hazel’s, 15 E. City Center Dr., Carmel, amazinghazels.com