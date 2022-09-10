Nine Tailgating Must-Haves
Ready for a parking lot party? Consider these the MVPs.
IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year! Oh … no, not that. We mean football season—and tailgate parties! Bring on the seven-layer dip, please, along with all the cool gear that will keep your favorite fellow fans happy and comfy. With these game-day finds, everyone wins, no matter what the scoreboard ends up saying.
Colts yard dice.
$50. fanatics.com
Cuisinart Venture portable gas grill.
$230. williams-sonoma.com
Brumate rolling cooler.
$400. brumate.com
Lacquered tray.
$266. Charles Mayer & Co., 5629 N. Illinois St., charlesmayer.com
Designer-branded plastic cups.
$18 for six. Charles Mayer & Co.
Mexican citrus juicer.
$114. Be the Boutique, 5607 N. Illinois St., betheboutique.com
Midwest Fresh hot sauce and Bloody Mary mix.
$8. A Taste of Indiana, 5016 E. 62nd St., atasteofindiana.com; $12. Amazing Hazel’s, 15 E. City Center Dr., Carmel, amazinghazels.com