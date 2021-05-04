Our Combo Mother’s And Father’s Day Gift Guide

Not that you would have forgotten about toasting Mom and Dad on their official days, but a quick reminder: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9, and Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20. To get the gift-giving ideas flowing, here are 10 suggestions that would be right at home with either recipient.

For the Fan of Mystery Boxes



If you prefer to give several smaller gifts instead of one home run item, look to locally owned Something Splendid. Among its many curated boxes are the Tea-Riffic with a mug, teabags, and other goodies; She’s a Wildflower featuring a Voluspa candle and a Corkcicle mug; or Pizza My Heart, with ‘za night in mind. Or you can build your own, picking from dozens of tokens (candles, bath bombs, gourmet snacks, notebooks—the list goes on). Everything’s nestled in a navy or ivory box, including a handwritten note. A new Father’s Day collection is releasing soon. Heads up: Order by May 5 for delivery in time for Mother’s Day. Prices vary.

For the Indy Evangelist



Cleveland-based Belt Publishing has finally added the Circle City to its list of Midwest-focused titles. The Indianapolis Anthology, edited by Indy native Norman Minnick, includes contributions by Sandy Eisenberg Sasso, Dan Wakefield, Manon Voice, A’Lelia Bundles, and numerous other voices from what the publisher calls a “deeply misunderstood American city.” Hmm. $20. Pre-order from Indy Reads Books for a May 4 ship date.

For the Connoisseur of Everyday Goods

Local favorite Leather Feather Stone has long elevated outfits with its sleek clutches (such as the metallic bronze one pictured, $68), crossbody bags, and wristlets. Now guys can get a piece of the leathery goodness with a card holder ($34), key fob ($24), or glasses case ($38), all available in multiple colors. Or, give Dad the vanilla leather catchall tray ($24 and $28) for his keys and other essentials.

For the Coffee Obsessed

Keep them caffeinated with a subscription from Indy Coffee Box. Choose from one, two, or three 12-ounce bags per month from local vendors such as Indie Coffee Roasters, Blue Mind Roasting, Circadian Coffee, and Tinker Coffee Co. Your recipient needs a coffee grinder, though, since the beans come whole. $17 and up.

For the Outdoor Entertainer

Summer nights around a firepit or camp fire call for popcorn made the old-fashioned way. Grab Huckleberry’s Popcorn Maker, add oil and kernels, and place it over flames for a freshly popped snack. Amp up the gift with other outdoor necessities: a s’mores kit, perhaps, or a bottle of wine, a six-pack of their favorite brew, and an insulated tumbler. $18, Silver in the City

For the World Traveler

IU grad Brandon Cook just released Cheers! Around the World in 80 Toasts (IU Press), part dictionary and part cultural guide through the lens of each country’s drinking culture. Make sure he or she has a drink in hand to practice the new vocabulary. Recommended local options: Bourbon Crème Soda canned cocktail from Cardinal Spirits, “I’ll Turn This Car Around” IPA from Bad Dad Brewing Co., and Peanut Butter Whiskey from Hard Truth Distilling. Book, $29, in stock at Viewpoint Books in Columbus, 812-376-0778, viewpointbooks.com. Liquor, price varies; find store locations online.

For the Active Elder

Your parents would love to kick your butt in a game of pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the United States and best described as mini tennis. The Indianapolis Racquet Club pro shop has the expertise and inventory to help you score a good beginner pickleball paddle for under $100, like the Paddletech Phoenix ($65) or Prince Response ($75). Register for lessons together, too. 8249 Dean Rd., 317-849-2531, indyracquet.com

For the Culture-Lover

Give your parents a reason to doll up and hit the town again. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has resumed in-person performances at Hilbert Circle Theater, limiting occupancy to about 25 percent and requiring attendees to wear a mask. That’s Entertainment: Broadway and Hollywood Blockbusters, running May 19 to 22, features familiar Hollywood scores from John Williams and music from The Pearl Fishers opera and the Broadway hit Forever Tango, among others. $10 to $99, indianapolissymphony.org

For the Workaholic

Everyone has put a dent in their desk chair at home by now. The Ballo stool from Humanscale is an ergonomic design meant for short-term “active” sitting, to promote stabilization, and is easy to pick up and move around the house. Houseworks sells them but might need two weeks to order one. $329. Houseworks, 4905 E. 82nd St., 317-578-7000, houseworks.biz

For the Green Thumb

Covid spurred an interest in gardening, and some popular plants are now in short supply. Altum’s, which sources from locals growers, has brightly colored ‘Summer Crush’ and ‘Firelight’ hydrangeas in stock, and if you can find coral or red ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ roses later this month or next, snap them up. $50 to $60 each. Altum’s Garden Center, 11335 N. Michigan Rd., Zionsville, 317-733-4769, altums.com

For the Candle Addict

Those who know their Diptyques from their Jo Malones, always love an iconic candle and go through them fast. Capri Blue’s ‘Volcano’ heralds summer with sweet scents of tropical fruits and sugared citrus. Two Chick District Co. stocks a variety of sizes in the Aegean-blue jar. $86 for the jumbo candle. 1531 S. East St., 317-426-3652, twochicksdistrictco.com