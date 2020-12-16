Our Gigantic, All-Local Holiday Gift Guide

Style

Everyone has a puffer coat, but hardly anyone has a puffer shoe. Any woman who owns this Sorel lightweight “Joan of Artic” waterproof boot will jump to shovel the driveway and walk the dog. It’s so fire it might melt the snow. $142 (on sale), in stock at Nordstrom at The Fashion Mall

Day-to-night dressing is out and bed-to-desk is in. The one-piece Go Softwear Hooded Union Suit can be slept in then worn solo all day until it’s time to throw on something over it for a Zoom meeting or a run outside. The overdyed garmen­t-washed fabric feels worn-in from day one. $119, Toolbox Men’s Supply Company, 750 N. College Ave., toolboxindy.com

Big hair (accessory), don’t care. The Femme Fair satin “Cloud” scrunchie is unapologetically oversize and ruffly, like the modern girl’s hair bow, and it’s the perfect touch of everyday glam. $22, MerMarché, 301 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, mermarche.com

Schott has been making men’s clothes as long as Ford has been rolling out cars. The American label has kept up with the times, though, and the soft, rugged-yet-luxurious cable-knit henley sweater will last forever. You can count on the sales staff at James Dant to help you figure out the right size, too. The shop is appointment-only now, but slots are available within two hours—and sometimes immediately on Saturdays. Curbside pickup is also an option. $140, 5624 E. Washington St., jamesdant.com

Neutral, baggy, long—you can’t go wrong with the waffle-knit cowl-neck tunic at Blue Peppermint, a customer favorite. With this cut, fit shouldn’t be an issue. $37, The Yard at Fishers District, shopbluepeppermint.com

There’s basic and then there’s classic. The handcrafted bifold wallet by Samson Family Leather is the latter. Not only is every bit of it cut from the hide (making it more durable than most fashion wallets), but it comes with a $2 bill inside because that’s said to be lucky. $36, 119 N. Meridian St., Lebanon, etsy.com/shop/SamsonFamilyLeather

This “Pines” Hoodie from local outdoor-lifestyle brand Becker Supply Co. is fleece-lined and fits generously. The owners plant a tree with every purchase. $50, online only, beckersupplyco.com

International man of style Roger Federer is sporting Swiss ON running shoes these days. Raleigh Limited has a lot of options in stock, including the signature “Cloud” sneaker as well as hiking books, should someone be hitting the Alps soon. “Cloud” running shoe, $130, The Fashion Mall, raleighlimited.com

Famous for its bags made from the former RCA Dome roof, People for Urban Progress recently debuted the super-sleek Ignitor “Ally” backpack constructed of leftover pool-cover material from an Indianapolis company (plus a piece of Dome fabric—every PUP item has at least a touch of it). PUP proceeds always fund local community projects. $225, 160 Steeples Blvd., peopleup.org

Barry Lantz acrylic minis add instant sophistication to a bachelor pad or office. Lantz, a top Indianapolis interior designer and accomplished painter, has a series of small works at his eponymous boutique in Carmel City Center, and about 75 to choose from. $45 to $65, Lantz Collective, Carmel City Center, barrylantzart.com

Heartland Fragrances loofa soap ingeniously integrates the scrubber material all through the bar. You know it’s getting the job done because you can feel it. Scents include manly ones like bourbon vanilla and charcoal, but who says he wouldn’t love cucumber aloe? At this price, you can get a few. $8 each, Unplug Soy Candles, 12550 Promise Creek Ln., Fishers, unplugsoycandles.com

Fun and Games

In case you missed it, Friends has risen again among younger Millennials and the next generation, hence this set of six nonscented Friends candles in the style of saints. It could be broken up into individual gifts—call it The One With the Budget Hack. $99 per set, Hampton Designs Studio & Shop, 5515 E. Washington St., adamhamptondesigns.com

Cavallini & Co. jigsaw puzzles have the Oprah’s Favorite Things seal of approval. Packaged in canisters, each 1,000-piece puzzle doubles as a beautiful nature survey—of national parks, minerals, flowers, trees, cacti, and more. The Forest Flower has a good selection. $20, 3205 W. 71st St., theforestflower.com

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is a snap for kids or adults to learn, and it gets silly fast. Players take turns saying the title words while flipping over a card, and if the word matches the card, everyone slaps the pile in the middle of the table. The top hand takes the stack, and the object is to run out of cards. You can find it at big-box stores, but try giving your business to a local gaming shop instead. Call ahead to check that it’s in stock. $9; Hithertoo Coffee and Gaming Parlour, 1158 N. State St., Greenfield, hithertoocoffee.com; Family Time Games, 8796 Michigan Rd., family-time-games.com

By the time your recipient finishes the Likewhoa DIY Macrame Plant Hanger Kit, it will be spring again. It’s available at the brand-new store Snakeroot Botanicals in Fountain Square. $40, 1052 Virginia Ave., snakerootbotanicals.com

You might want to gift the Very Schitty Coloring Book with extra black pencils to handle Moira and David Rose’s wardrobes. We love this journey for anyone still obsessed with the hit Netflix show. $18, Boomerang BTQ, 845B Massachusetts Ave., boomerangboutique.com

Natural Living

The sofa-sized Slowdown Studio Birkin throw, designed by a Serbian artist and made with 70 percent recycled cotton, works for snuggling or as wall art. $230, Onatah General, 1339 Prospect St., onatahgeneral.com

Women practicing the zero-waste lifestyle are switching to a metal safety razor, like the one their fathers used but now much prettier. Eco Roots makes a stylish rose-gold model with double-edge blades for the smoothest skin. $38, MerMarché, 301 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, mermarche.com

Every purchase from Warsaw-based ceramic studio MudLOVE provides a week’s worth of water to someone in the Central African Republic. You can personalize a coffee mug online or check Silver in the City on Mass Ave and Carmel’s Main Street for heartfelt, inspirational options. $34 for a custom saying, mudlove.com

Anyone trying to ditch plastic needs a stash of Abeego beeswax wraps, which replace Saran Wrap and are self-adhesive, washable, and reusable. $18 for six small wraps, Onatah General, 1339 Prospect St., onatahgeneral.com

Replace paper towels with Atl Linen 100-percent cotton cloths. When they become worn out, you can send them in for free replacements. Good for Cooks in Bloomington has the sets. $40 for six, 115 N. College Ave., Bloomington, goodforcooks.com

Indianapolis beauty brand William Roam’s Sense Collection carries the promise of a tree planted for every product sold, a good deed that has caught the attention of Forbes, Bustle, and other national media. The body lotion is made with Minnesota tamarack larch tree extract (connecting to the forest theme) and without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances. There’s a retail space inside its office. $30, 8227 Northwest Blvd,. williamroam.com

Bar and Booze

A personalized Howl & Hide leather koozie fits a 12-ounce can. If you just miss the December 14 Christmas order cutoff, it wouldn’t hurt to ask about holiday delivery anyway. Worst-case scenario, you can go with a premade skull-embossed design instead. $59, howlandhidesupply.com

Indy’s Best Chocolate in Town makes wine–bottle truffles in a box designed to attach to the neck of the bottle. Find them—along with the vino—at Mass Ave Wine Shop . $5 per box, 878 Massachusetts Ave., massavewine.com

Lockdown Cktl Co. Old Fashioned Mixer, concocted during quarantine by Indy’s West Fork Whiskey, comes in a glass bottle with a cool old-timey metal closure that could be reused for homemade simple syrups. $15, 1660 Bellefontaine St., lockdowncocktail.com

When you go to Unplug Soy Candles for a gift from this mega-popular local brand, add on another way to get lit—Eat Your Drink alcoholic cocktail candy, reported to pack the punch of a beer in each piece. The Night In assortment has eight individually wrapped gummies flavored like a daiquiri, martini, gin and tonic, and Aperol spritz. Don’t chew and drive. $24, 12550 Promise Creek Ln., Fishers, unplugsoycandles.com

Pampering and Coziness

As if we all haven’t had enough couch time this year. But wrapped up in this 60” by 50” Z Supply Grey Cozy Faux Fur Blanket, you may never get up. It’s available to buy online and pick up in store at Lily & Sparrow. $70, Carmel City Center, lilyandsparrowboutique.com

Handmade by women in the Andes, this 100-percent alpaca wool infinity scarf (also available in solid colors) is just the kind of thing we want to snuggle into whether we’re outside or indoors. $42, Global Gifts, 446 Massachusetts Ave., 1300 E. 86th St., globalgiftsft.com

When winter rolls around, it’s even more important to give a sheet about your skin. Doing so is easy with sheet masks by Orgaid. A pack of six contains two for anti-aging and moisturizing, two with Greek yogurt for nourishment, and two with vitamin C for revitalizing. $33, Onatah General, 1339 Prospect St., onatahgeneral.com

We’re calling it now: This perfectly slouchy “Envie” sweater by Le Bon Shoppe will be her new favorite till spring. And it’s versatile enough to wear with leggings, jeans, or—eventually—work pants. $85, MerMarché, 301 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, mermarche.com

She wears her Pure Essence Oil religiously. Now bath time can smell equally amazing with the Ambre Blends Bath Set, which includes bubble bath, a therapeutic bath soak, and olive oil soap, and is available in all five Ambre scents. $101, ambreblends.com

A hot beverage is essential to creating hygge. As the name implies, no two Artist’s Choice mugs by GravesCo Pottery are alike, allowing you to give a truly unique gift. A bundle option includes a 4-ounce bag of Circadian Coffee and a handmade ceramic scoop. $50, gravescopottery.com. And if a tea-lover is on your list, Tea’s Me Cafe offers monthly subscriptions that include various sizes of samples and other accessories. $15 to $35, teasmecafe.com

A Little Naughty

The sexy Mama Ochre La Femme earrings combine two trends: line art and the local jewelry-maker’s minimalist modern designs. $24, mamaochre.com

Stash a gift card inside a sassy note like “I’ve Got Your Back Like a Bra Strap” and “Don’t Let Anyone Shit on Your Sunshine” and you will also give the gift of laughter. $4.50 each, Nine + Roxy, Carmel City Center, nineandroxy.com

The Festive AF tee strikes an appropriately 2020 tone. $32, Karisma, 859 Conner St., Noblesville, karismaboutiqueshop.com

Only one side of the Nude Top flower pot shows some nip, so when polite company comes over, just turn it around. $65, Onatah General, 1339 Prospect St., onatahgeneral.com

Maybe the Adequate Lover ribbon will be interpreted as a challenge. $5, Silver in the City, 434 Massachusetts Ave.; 111 W. Main St., Carmel; silverinthecity.com

