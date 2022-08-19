Seven Small Handbags To Grab This Fall

THE SMALL HANDBAG trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. If you’re going to shuffle your belongings from purse to purse, you should be equipped with an arsenal of stylish yet practical bags that match a majority of your wardrobe. We’re not talking about tinsy ones that will only hold a Tic-Tac (but we love you, Lizzo). Here, we unpack eight bags, from tiny crossbodies to so-small handbags that won’t drag you down.

Stadium-approved

“Tony” clear bag.

$175. Hammitt by Purse Strings, The Fashion Mall, 463-210-8167

Heart-shaped shoulder bag.

$35. Artisans, 429 Massachusetts Ave., artisansindy.com

Vegan satchel.

$70. Francis + Fern, 421 Massachusetts Ave., francisandfernboutique.com

GG Marmont Matelassé mini bag.

$1,050. Gucci, The Fashion Mall, gucci.com

Callista mini top-handle tote.

$440. 8 Fifteen, 815 E. 65th St., 8fifteen.com

Adriatica Italian leather petite crossbody.

$45. Artisans

“Nara” belt bag.

$168. Good Neighbor, 850 Massachusetts Ave., shopgoodneighbor.com

