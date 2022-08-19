×
Seven Small Handbags To Grab This Fall

Stash your essentials in a bitsy bag to hit the town with ease.

THE SMALL HANDBAG trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. If you’re going to shuffle your belongings from purse to purse, you should be equipped with an arsenal of stylish yet practical bags that match a majority of your wardrobe. We’re not talking about tinsy ones that will only hold a Tic-Tac (but we love you, Lizzo). Here, we unpack eight bags, from tiny crossbodies to so-small handbags that won’t drag you down. 

Stadium-approved
“Tony” clear bag.

a small handbag that is clear will get you past security everytime

$175. Hammitt by Purse Strings, The Fashion Mall, 463-210-8167

Heart-shaped shoulder bag.

$35. Artisans, 429 Massachusetts Ave., artisansindy.com

Vegan satchel.

no animals hurt here in this small handbag with ruching

$70. Francis + Fern, 421 Massachusetts Ave., francisandfernboutique.com

GG Marmont Matelassé mini bag.

$1,050. Gucci, The Fashion Mall, gucci.com

Callista mini top-handle tote.

this small handbag comes with a lovely tan and braided handles

$440. 8 Fifteen, 815 E. 65th St., 8fifteen.com

Adriatica Italian leather petite crossbody.

$45. Artisans

“Nara” belt bag.

$168. Good Neighbor, 850 Massachusetts Ave., shopgoodneighbor.com

