Shop Talk: Semantics Paper Goods

WHENEVER Alexandria Dugan passed the Art Deco–era brick building in her Old Northside neighborhood, her eyes landed on a sad, empty storefront. “I kept wishing someone would take it over,” she shares. Dugan, a lover of journaling, hoped for a paper goods store. Curious, she did a bit of research and was surprised to ­find that Indianapolis had zero independent stationery stores. “Then it hit me. I was the someone,” recalls Dugan, who has no business background. Semantics opened in August, a petite, bright boutique with gray plank flooring and graphic area rugs layered beneath tables spread with every member of the paper family, including distant cousins. Among the lovingly organized accoutrements are stickers, postcards, irreverent to-do pads, pretty planners, recipe scrapbooks, and candles poured in Indy that smell, somehow, like a cozy library. “There are always going to be people who enjoy the act of writing,” says Dugan. “No matter how tech-saturated the world gets, paper and pen will always have a place.”

ADDRESS: 111 E. 16th St.

HOURS: Wed–Sun 12–6 p.m.