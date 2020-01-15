Shoptalk: French Pharmacie Flea

Danny Cheshire’s Broad Ripple boutique French Pharmacie Flea occupies the same location as the bygone French Pharmacie emporium that brought us designer denim and European antiques a decade ago. But the only thing that lives on from the predecessor is the name. Cheshire’s new venture, which he opened with business partner Heather Price, is more like a glamorous gardening garage sale—with the junk weeded out. The Hoosier hairstylist had long dreamed of curating a lifestyle shop, so when the space next to his French Pharmacie Salon became available, he began combing estate sales and auctions and came away with porcelain peacocks, mushroom salt-and-pepper shakers, and midcentury-modern furniture. And it turns out that he’s just as handy with soil as he is with a pair of shears—he makes the shop’s Star Wars terrariums. Punny greeting cards add a trendy touch to the rustic repository, starting with a positively presidential proclamation that “You Barack My World.”

French Pharmacie Flea

823½ E. Westfield Blvd., 317-251-9182

Don’t miss:

Atelier Insecta’s taxidermied insects, ethically sourced from such far-flung locales as Peru and Indonesia.