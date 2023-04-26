Shoptalk: LilacBlonde

AFTER YEARS of going sneaker shopping together, IU senior Abby Vitale and her digital-marketer dad, Andrew, came to see that the business is not only male-dominated, but caters to men. The two opened Lilac Blonde, an online and pop-up shop focused on women’s and kids’ kicks, duds, and accessories in elusive styles and sizes. “Buying women’s sneakers, especially limited runs, can be an uncomfortable process. Our goal is an easier experience with a feminine touch,” Andrew says. The demand for hard-to-find styles in women’s and kid’s sizes is growing. “Our customers tell us what they want us to carry,” Andrew says. The offerings, including the women’s sneaker of the moment, the Nike Dunk Low Panda, are updated on the daily. Not only are the Vitales giving the ladies and littles It shoes, they’re giving back. “Breast cancer has touched too many families. We donate 5 percent of our profits to the National Breast Cancer Foundation,” Andrew says. Trends are fickle, but Andrew reports that the Jordan 1 and the Nike Air Force 1 are always sure sellers. Like those classic fan favorites, sharing success with family never gets old.