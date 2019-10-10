Shoptalk: Peloton

Is it a retail store or an exercise studio? Indiana’s first Peloton location is both. In the showroom that looks like a well-lit custom closet, you can, of course, order the high-tech stationary bike ($2,245) or treadmill ($4,295), both known for a screen that allows users to stream instructor-led workouts, and sign up for Peloton’s monthly membership. But there’s another gear here—in-store sessions to try before you buy. For Peloton members looking for a special way to commemorate a landmark workout—No. 100, for instance—the staff will throw a party, friends and family invited. Braver, and perhaps buffer, cyclists and runners can eschew the privacy of the back rooms and strut their stuff on the boutique floor. The six bikes and one treadmill are open for use, including two bikes right in the store’s front windows for the most confident among us. Not wearing stretchy clothes? Stop by for the water-filling station, a look at the workouts available to stream, a line of leggings and tees—and maybe a few calories burned by osmosis.

Peloton

The Fashion Mall, 317-820-2654

Don’t Miss

The private workout rooms in the back.