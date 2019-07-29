Shoptalk: The Urban Hippie

“Make love, not war” is the unmistakable vibe at this shop decked out in peace signs. But The Urban Hippie’s mission isn’t just thread-deep. Anju Jewelry, handcrafted in India, aims to economically empower its artisans, and the store donates to animal-rescue groups, too. The Fort Wayne business recently expanded with a new location in SoBro—an ideal setting for the hippie spirit to thrive. Where else would you set up with a life-size mural of Jimi Hendrix and a record player spinning Fleetwood Mac? Its interpretation of 1960s and ’70s fashion skews modern and chic, with an emphasis on texture and comfort. And while the Fort Wayne shop embodies the flower-child flair of her aunt, who owns that location, Daisha Virgin wanted her Indy store to be a little more rock-and-roll, her own go-to look. She also wanted to create a place for customers to relax while shopping. Want to hang around the open, lofty space furnished with homey decor and a vintage fridge stocked with refreshments? Feel free.

The Urban Hippie

4601 N. College Ave., 317-602-4831

Don’t Miss

Announcements of vinyasa flow yoga sessions with bunnies and mimosas.