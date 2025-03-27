Wanted: Fieldbar Drinks Box

THE HANDSOME Fieldbar Drinks Box totes cans or bottles and keeps them “champagne cold” for an astounding 50 hours. This safari-inspired cooler boasts commercial grade aluminum hinges; a double-stitched, off-cut leather handle; and silicone feet. Individually numbered and stamped, each is hand-built in Cape Town, South Africa, to lend ease and style to your next outing—and countless more after that. Shown in Sea Boat Blue. Also available in Orchard Orange, Parisian Green, Bazaruto Blue, and Safari White. $219. Addendum Gallery, Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400