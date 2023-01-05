Streetly Brings A Sense Of Community To The East Side

INTO THE up-and-coming eastside arts district comes Sanctuary by Streetly. The streetwear retailer’s October 2022 opening was packed. Yet creator Justin Gordon is clear on what’s more important than being the next hot fashion shop: bettering the neighborhood. “The purpose of Sanctuary is to be a haven, a place to hang and talk about problems in our community. I want all people to feel that their opinions and thoughts are safe inside these four walls,” he says. Those four walls are adorned, gallery-style, with hoodies, basketball shorts, and an array of accessories. Curation is done with an eye toward “unique merchandise surrounding the community we love,” notes Gordon. He sees his wares as pieces of art, grounded in graffiti, hip-hop, and skate cultures. Nothing he sells is mass produced. Sanctuary will be home to Streetly-branded monthly drops, but it will also host pop-ups for other independent Midwest streetwear brands, like Hooligan out of Chicago. 6328 E. 10th St., instagram.com/sanctuary.by, Friday–Saturday, noon–6 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.–6 p.m.