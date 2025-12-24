MAKE A STATEMENT in the Supreme x The North Face Split Taped Jacket. “These collabs are always highly anticipated because they merge Supreme’s influence in streetwear with The North Face’s reputation for performance,” says The Hype Vault co-owner Angel Tapia, pictured. The three-layer coat has a full-zip hood and interior pouch pocket and is easily adjustable, with an elastic shock cord at the hood and hem and Velcro cuff tabs. “We focus on making hard-to-find sneakers, apparel, and accessories accessible locally,” adds Tapia. “Long term, we hope to build a community around the culture … not just selling products but also giving people a space to connect over shared interest in fashion.”

$650. The Hype Vault, 1447 E. Main St., Brownsburg