Ten Post-Pandemic Must-Visits In Broad Ripple

COEXIST

Taking the work-from-home concept seriously, the new

G Bloc (1) mixed-use development marries one- and two-bedroom urban lofts with sleek coworking digs, conference rooms, and a private fitness center available through tiered memberships. 841 E. 64th St., 317-449-2300, gbloc.site

SHOP

Dressing up or dressing down, Lark & Lily Boutique (2) displays a true passion for fashion at affordable prices. Consider the full collection of cute summery tops, flirty skirts, stylish accessories, and whimsical tees. 6358 Guilford Ave., 812-718-6574, larkandlilyboutique.com

EAT

Family-owned (of course) Dad’s Kitchen (3) holds court from the storied corner of Westfield and Guilford, cooking up Spanish and American favorites like Western omelets, New York–style sandwiches, quesadillas, tacos, and Peruvian specialties.

6336 Guilford Ave., 317-986-6209, dadskitchenindy.com

RECHARGE

Not for the needle-phobic, Vitality IV Bar (4) infuses water-soluble vitamins, nutrients, and amino acids straight into your bloodstream to rehydrate, boost energy, and speed muscle recovery after exercising. 6302 Guilford Ave., 317-755-1469, vitalityivbar.com

CREATE

Opened in April, Chromatic Collective (5) is a portal to the local scene of street artists, muralists, and illustrators.

Last month, it hosted the Indy Post-It Show, dedicated to that mini medium. There’s a selection of specialty art-and-craft supplies, such as Evolve Elite spray paint, which the serious graffiti artists use. 6216 Carrollton Ave., facebook.com/Chromatic6216

APPLAUD

Shining a spotlight on new works from female and minority voices, the nonprofit Storefront Theatre (6) presents professional productions on a 50-seater blackbox main stage. 717 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-643-0329, storefrontindy.com

WALK

Blooming with murals by Jules Muck, Abigail Staffelbach, and other artists, Flower Alley (7) enlivens a tucked-away stretch of otherwise nondescript walls and garage doors. Charge up your phone camera to take advantage of some of the most unexpected selfie backdrops in town, in the alley off Carrollton between 60th and 61st streets. broadrippleindy.org

DRINK

Trendy patio territory for happy hours and people-watching, Thieves (8) cocktail lounge brings an elevated, modern spin to the old Triton Tap spot for a crowd whose last-call days are happily behind them. While away an evening sipping champagne, wine, beer, or mules. 915 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-452-3405, thievesindy.com

INDULGE

Neal Brown introduces diner-style smashburgers to Sun King Brewing through a partnership with his One Trick Pony (9) restaurant in Fishers. Nothing fancy, just deliciously messy cheeseburgers the way Brown’s childhood neighbor Old John used to make ’em. 1021 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-602-5893, otpburger.com

NOSH

Rise ’n Roll Bakery (10) brings its Amish baked goodness to a trailside spot for post-Monon workout cheats. The cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, and nutty crunch candy are hard to resist, but do not sleep on the OG signature doughnuts drizzled with sweet caramel and generously dusted with cinnamon sugar. 6311 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-956-5944, risenroll.com