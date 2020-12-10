The Coffee Merch You Have To Buy Tomorrow

Local lifestyle brand WDRFA (“We Don’t Run From Adversity”) has collaborated with Tinker Coffee Co. to release a collection of impossibly cool merch called Adapt, at the end of a year when we’ve done almost nothing else. It’s going on sale on December 11 at 10 a.m. exclusively on their website, and it’s expected to sell out pretty fast so go ahead and click that hyperlink now. The first thing we’ll go for is the coffee canister ($40), with icons representing both WDRFA’s and Tinker’s histories through a playful Keith Haring vibe. The accordion seal will protect the precious cargo inside and keep the grounds fresh, as we know Tinker won’t put its stamp of approval on anything less than the best when it comes to java. The coffee-lover in your life will go nuts for this—especially paired with a bag of the new We Don’t Run roast, a blend of Ethiopian and Malawi beans from Tinker’s westside roastery. Other items include an Adapt-branded Ebbets Field Flannels ball cap, designed by the WDRFA team. Even after tomorrow, it’s possible that a few items will remain for sale at Tinker’s roastery—keep tabs on their Instagram feed for updates.