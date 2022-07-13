The Flower Boys Have A New Arrangement

JAKE RUPP AND JAKE SMITH have blooms in their blood. Rupp’s family has run a seed company for generations; Smith’s grandfather, a Dutch farmer, would hop atop trucks to hawk tulips. It was little wonder when the friends started a floral-design business from a cart at City Market. Five years later, they’ve opened Flower Boys in a long-vacant, 120-year-old building. The exposed-brick interior is complemented by a clawfoot tub full of floral bath bombs. Nods to Smith’s heritage include a windmill in the logo and “A Flower for You” in Dutch on the glass front door. Dozens of cut flowers, from roses and hydrangeas to less common blossoms like Peruvian lilies and sea holly, line the shelves, ready to be tucked into an bouquet at the workstations. You can sign up for a flower-arranging workshop first, if you like (or just saunter into the walk-in cooler to select a premade one.) Alongside the parade of posies are displays of locally sourced gifts, including Penn & Beech candles through the shop’s exclusive collab.