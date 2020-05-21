The Maker: Second Shift Art

When Brian Goslee began working as a mechanic for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2004, he frequently pulled parts from IndyCars that were as fresh to the sport as he was. “Because of the demands of racing, we only run the pieces for a short time,” Goslee says. “There are parts that we’re taking out of service after just 2,000 miles.”

That always struck Goslee as a waste. With some experience welding, the Speedway-based gearhead decided to make things from the lightly used rods and pistons in his free time. Before long, he put his racing career in the rearview mirror and focused full-time on creating clocks, lamps, and tables under the name Second Shift Art.

Today, Goslee ships his pieces worldwide. He also makes hundreds of trophies for car shows and other racing-related events. Among the most prestigious? The Jason Johnson Bell Athlete of the Year Award for racecar drivers. “Jason Johnson raced the World of Outlaws, and unfortunately, he lost his life a couple of years ago,” Goslee says. “That’s one of the most special trophies I do every year, because I know what it means to the family and to the people who win it.”

Regardless of what he’s making, Goslee first removes residual engine oil on the parts with solvents. Then he joins them with an electric welder. When working with gear sets, he’s careful to keep them together. “Throughout their life in a racecar, two gears run together,” he says. “When I design my pieces, I make sure that the gears I’m using were paired. That provides the authenticity.”

Whether the Indy 500 runs this month or not, May always seems to be a good time for Goslee’s sales. “My clocks and furniture are pieces of race memorabilia that fans can relate to,” he says. “To have something that raced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is pretty cool.”

Buy It

secondshiftart.com