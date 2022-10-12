The Secret Ingredient Gets A Refresh

THE BRICK boutique with its black awning and wrought-iron handrails has been a staple in Butler-Tarkington for decades. Since proprietor Pamela Ellis took the reins from Jeanne Rush, owner since 1979, she’s mixing things up. While customers (many have been regulars for years) will still find the mainstays they’re looking for at The Secret Ingredient, Ellis has elevated the inventory, incorporating styles and brands geared to every age and aesthetic. The shop is home to several local lines, one being Marjorie Renner’s elegant handbags crafted from natural materials, such as mother-of-pearl, fine leather, and tropical wood. Other standouts include Joseph Ribkoff draped moto jackets and French Kande statement jewelry. On a recent visit, the legendary customer service was on full display, with staff helping a shopper choose a Frank Lyman mother-of-the-bride dress and measuring another for fall outfits. “You can now come in and find formal gowns, chic casual wear, and business clothes that will carry you into evening,” says Ellis.