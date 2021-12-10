Subscribe
The Thread: Goldie Launches, Holiday-Market Picks, And More

This week's roundup of Indy's coolest shopping and style news.
Goldie

Goldie Provisions haircare productsPhoto courtesy Brick & Mortar

Goldie Provisions just launched, and a limited supply is available at Brick & Mortar (The Garage at Bottleworks District, 317-929-1179). It’s a new line of haircare products for short styles developed by local barber Brandon Burdine. Love the labels.

No promises, but Rich B!tch oil by local maker ROJOrganics is made with money crystals and herbs purported to attract wealth. You can find it at the near-east side’s Women-Owned Holiday EXTRAvaganza (10 East Arts Hub, 3137 E. 10th St.) on Saturday, December 11, from noon to 7 p.m. The event is free and features 16 local, female-run small businesses.

Silverwear by Misty

Vintage-spoon ring from Silverwear by MistyPhoto courtesy Silverware by Misty

Other handmade holiday markets this weekend include: the Wonderland Market at the Amp (1220 Waterway Blvd., theampindy.com), Friday, December 10 from 4 to 10 p.m., where we’ll be picking up a tabletop fire pit from Cream & Concrete; the Holiday Arts Market (Monument Circle) on Saturday, December 11, from 2 to 6 p.m., featuring live music in the afternoon and stellar roster of local fine artists; and Hunt + Gather in Crown Point (Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.) on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., making the drive worth it with 150 vendors, including Silverwear by Misty, jewelry designed from the beautiful parts of forks, spoons, and knives.

Good Bones fans can meet Mina and her HGTV co-star, young son Jack, at Two Chicks District Co. (1531 S. East St., 317-426-3652) on Wednesday, December 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. The two will host a kids’ party, Holiday Shopping With Jack, with hot cocoa and cookies. Jack will carry on the family tradition of picking out an ornament from the shop’s Christmas tree to take home, and your little ones can do the same (purchase not included). Tickets are $12 each.

Bicycle

Portland Design Works saddle charmPhoto courtesy Portland Design Works

Bicycle Garage Indy at City Market (242 E. Market St., bgindy.com) just stocked up on Portland Design Works saddle charms, a reflective tag that hangs below a bike seat for safety and sass.  

The Carmel Holiday Trolley makes it easy to rove between the shops and festivities at City Center, the Indiana Design Center, and Main Street. It runs Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 9 p.m., but only through next weekend. It’s free to ride, and passengers receive a gift. Track it and find the stops with the QR code on the website.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie’s window display at The Fashion MallPhoto by Tiffany Benedict Browne

The Fashion Mall Shop launched an Instagram giveaway today, 12 Days of #ShopFashionMall.  Follow, like, and comment to enter to win each day’s prize. At the mall, don’t miss Anthropologie’s window display, a giant snow globe of Monument Circle.

Surcle

Surcle’s Moonwake LampPhoto courtesy Surcle

Bloomington woodworker Surcle released its beautiful Moonwake Lamp today, featuring a globe on a base of thick walnut. Only a few are available on Instagram. 

Fernandez began writing for Indianapolis Monthly in 1995 while studying journalism at Indiana University.
