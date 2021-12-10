The Thread: Goldie Launches, Holiday-Market Picks, And More

Goldie Provisions just launched, and a limited supply is available at Brick & Mortar (The Garage at Bottleworks District, 317-929-1179). It’s a new line of haircare products for short styles developed by local barber Brandon Burdine. Love the labels.

No promises, but Rich B!tch oil by local maker ROJOrganics is made with money crystals and herbs purported to attract wealth. You can find it at the near-east side’s Women-Owned Holiday EXTRAvaganza (10 East Arts Hub, 3137 E. 10th St.) on Saturday, December 11, from noon to 7 p.m. The event is free and features 16 local, female-run small businesses.

Other handmade holiday markets this weekend include: the Wonderland Market at the Amp (1220 Waterway Blvd., theampindy.com), Friday, December 10 from 4 to 10 p.m., where we’ll be picking up a tabletop fire pit from Cream & Concrete; the Holiday Arts Market (Monument Circle) on Saturday, December 11, from 2 to 6 p.m., featuring live music in the afternoon and stellar roster of local fine artists; and Hunt + Gather in Crown Point (Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.) on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., making the drive worth it with 150 vendors, including Silverwear by Misty, jewelry designed from the beautiful parts of forks, spoons, and knives.

Good Bones fans can meet Mina and her HGTV co-star, young son Jack, at Two Chicks District Co. (1531 S. East St., 317-426-3652) on Wednesday, December 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. The two will host a kids’ party, Holiday Shopping With Jack, with hot cocoa and cookies. Jack will carry on the family tradition of picking out an ornament from the shop’s Christmas tree to take home, and your little ones can do the same (purchase not included). Tickets are $12 each.

Bicycle Garage Indy at City Market (242 E. Market St., bgindy.com) just stocked up on Portland Design Works saddle charms, a reflective tag that hangs below a bike seat for safety and sass.

The Carmel Holiday Trolley makes it easy to rove between the shops and festivities at City Center, the Indiana Design Center, and Main Street. It runs Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 9 p.m., but only through next weekend. It’s free to ride, and passengers receive a gift. Track it and find the stops with the QR code on the website.

The Fashion Mall Shop launched an Instagram giveaway today, 12 Days of #ShopFashionMall. Follow, like, and comment to enter to win each day’s prize. At the mall, don’t miss Anthropologie’s window display, a giant snow globe of Monument Circle.

Bloomington woodworker Surcle released its beautiful Moonwake Lamp today, featuring a globe on a base of thick walnut. Only a few are available on Instagram.