The Thread: Leather Feather Stone, The Last Holiday Markets, And More

Leading local handbag maker Leather Feather Stone just came out with luxe, oversized shearling totes on a chain that would make a wonderfully indulgent gift. A shoulder bag is $278 and the dramatically proportioned tote bag (pictured) is $498. Each one is hand-stitched.

Holiday markets this weekend: The Indianapolis Art Center Winter Art Sale on Saturday, December 18, from noon to 6 p.m., features handmade items from the center’s community of creatives. It’s a free event. Makers Meet + Jingle brings a slew of cool local goods to Tinker House (1101 E. 16th St.) on Sunday, December 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Look for Canned Good Soap, an Indy invention—all-natural hand soap in recycled aluminum cans featuring artist-designed labels. Admission is $8.

You can shop and indulge your curiosity at the Alley Cat Ceramics Open House (2209 E. Michigan St.) on Saturday, December 18, from noon to 5 p.m. Go inside the pottery studio, pick out ceramics like this swirlware serving bowl (pictured) by Indy’s Split Leaf Ceramics, and if you want a creative gift, sign up yourself and a friend for Wheel Throwing 101 on January 15 ($60 per person).

Most items at the Le Creuset outlet (4026 E. 82nd St.) in Castleton are 30 percent off right now, and some are 40 percent off. The best-selling Round Dutch Oven is available in a few sizes and colors and even a special Harry Potter edition. The Santa cookie jar for $40 is our pick.

8 Fifteen (815 E. 65th St.,) just stocked up on House of Shan’s LWYL Toboggan, featuring the brand’s stitched-on heart that’s meant to look imperfect. LWYL stands for “live what you love,” the House of Shan credo. The company donates 15 percent of sales to women’s and children’s charities. The price is $38.

If you just have to brave The Fashion Mall soon, make the most of it and take home the Public Greens holiday-cookie decorating kit for $30. The half-dozen treats are made by pastry chef Katy Hawkins, so they are guaranteed to be tasty. Preorder for pickup on December 22. They’re also available for pickup at the Broad Ripple location.