The Thread: The Best Buy At Christkindlmarkt, Franklin Winter Market, And More

This week's roundup of Indy's coolest shopping and style news.
three sides of a detailed Butler themed stein class.

The Butler beer stein for sale at the 2021 Carmel Christkindlmarkt.Photo courtesy Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Among the authentic German crafts at Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt (10 Carter Green, Carmel), everyone is pretty excited about the Butler Bulldogs beer stein, going for $100 to $200, depending on the size.

The Indiana Author Fair (Indiana Historical Society, 450 W. Ohio St.) on Saturday afternoon, December 4, is a great chance to pick up an autographed copy of a new Hoosier-penned book for a gift. Al Unser, Jr. will be there promoting his new one, A Checkered Past, from noon until 2 p.m. While you’re at it, check out the Festival of Trees, featuring 75 elaborately and creatively decorated themed trees.

Walter Knabe

Walter Knabe’s 2021 holiday tea towelPhoto courtesy Walter Knabe

Hot off the screen printer: Walter Knabe’s 2021 holiday napkins. They’re $45 for a set of four and available at the renowned artist’s studio shop (1134 E. 54th St.).

Come on, snow and slush, we want to wear the Moonstar “Alweather” sneaker, a marriage between a canvas high-top and a rubber boot. James Dant (5624 E. Washington St., appointment only and online) has them for $230.

Cork tote bag by Now Boarding

Cork tote bag by Indy maker Now Boarding.Photo courtesy Now Boarding

Saturday’s best holiday markets: The Beauty Boost (Bash event Center, 1235 Keystone Way South, Carmel), from noon to 3 p.m., will have cool locally made products among its 19 vendors, including the exceptional cork purses and bags from Now Boarding and “dad caps” with IND on a patch of material made from a decommissioned firehouse. You can also find out what body mapping is about with a sample reading from Color Street and get a free hand massage from Joiya. Hum along to the live Christmas music, too. Peppermint Nights (St. Joseph Brewery, 540 N. College Ave.) brings together local makers from noon to 6 p.m. The Franklin Winter Market (North Main Street) from 2 to 8 p.m. leads up to the courthouse lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. As one of the best-decorated small towns around, it will give you all the holiday feels. There are plenty of shops to browse, too.

You might have seen the news that Hustler Hollywood won a five-year legal fight against the city of Indianapolis to open a store in Castleton on Thursday, December 9. We Googled the NSFW selection so you don’t have to compromise your search history. It sells adult toys, Santa lingerie, everything you did and didn’t see in Fifty Shades of Gray, and erotic board games.

Fernandez began writing for Indianapolis Monthly in 1995 while studying journalism at Indiana University. One of her freelance assignments required her to join a women's full-tackle football team for a season. She joined the staff in 2005 to edit IM's ancillary publications, including Indianapolis Monthly Home. In 2011, she became a senior editor responsible for the Circle City section as well as coverage of shopping, homes, and design-related topics. Now the director of editorial operations, she lives in Garfield Park.
