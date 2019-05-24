Theatrical Avenue Makes Its Debut

Let’s face it: Most of us will never tread the boards as Lady Macbeth. But we might take some makeup cues from Lady Gaga. Which is why a new Carmel shop devoted to theatrical makeup makes more sense than it seems at first blush.

Theatrical Avenue

858 S. Rangeline Rd, Carmel, 317-222-3552 858 S. Rangeline Rd, Carmel, 317-222-3552

“There is a huge interest in aesthetics and people altering their appearances,” says Sabeen Haider, who opened Theatrical Avenue in the Nash Building in January. It’s a brick-and-mortar incarnation of the online store she’s been running for 13 years. “My clients would always ask when I was going to open a shop that they could visit and check out the products for themselves,” she says. Since Indiana lacked a boutique where enthusiasts of makeup, theater, modeling, and photo shoots could swipe on heavier-duty stuff than they’d find at Sephora, she felt the time had come.

Theatrical Avenue is the only shop in Indiana that carries stage-makeup brands such as Mehron, Ben Nye, Graftobian, and Cinema Secrets, plus nail items from Mia Secret and Kiara Sky. For everyday wear, customers can browse a wide selection of NYX, L.A. Girl, and Manic Panic products. Haider plans to carry more hair products and hair styling tools to cater to all forms of cosmetology. Also in the works: makeup classes and other special events.

You could say it’s a store that’s ready for its close-up.