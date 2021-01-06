Tuggle’s Timber Is Bringing One-Of-A-Kind Retail To Fountain Square

After operating out of a two-car garage in their backyard, carpenter Ross Tuggle and his wife, Brooke, opened their doors to a store in November in Fountain Square. A buzzy First Friday crowd found a soaring space with great antique details, like copper-plated ceilings (painted white to lighten things up).

Both Tuggles make and sell items here; there’s Ross’s geometric wood art, which he crafts mostly from salvaged planks he finds around town, while Brooke’s handmade polymer-clay earrings dangle from jewelry stands. But the couple’s goal is to be a place where other lesser-known local makers can also grow their businesses. On the back wall, black shelves pull together a variety of Indiana T-shirts and eco-conscious travel mugs.

Nearby glass shelves hold other great last-minute gift ideas, like cute leather journals from Polka Dot Jo. For a feel-good gift, pick up a Tuggle’s Timber original—10 percent of the sale will be donated to PourHouse, which helps people experiencing homelessness.