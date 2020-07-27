Two Chicks District Co. Is A Scene Stealer

Two Chicks and a Hammer, the renovation dream team behind HGTV’s Good Bones, is actually four chicks, and all of them know how to feather a nest beautifully. Family members Kelsy Gray, Alexa Howell, and Good Bones co-hosts Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine teamed up to open Two Chicks District Co. in Bates-Hendricks as the neighborhood’s first boutique, filled with contemporary home things and gifts, not to mention a bistro and an Instagram wall. While the Two Chicks aesthetic isn’t easily categorized, there’s an undeniable modernity to the ceramics, armchairs, pillows, cake stands, wall mirrors, linens, flatware, macramé, and lighting, some polished (gold-and-black utensils) and some rustic (a log-slab plant holder hung on ropes). Good Bones doesn’t have a looming presence in the shop, but fans will recognize a wink in Karen’s Corner, representing the craft skills that are Laine’s hallmark on the show through her handmade cutting boards and animal figurines.

Two Chicks District Co.

1531 S. East St., 317-426-3652, twochicksdistrictco.com

Don’t Miss: The photo collage of snapshots from the Good Bones set serving as an Instagram backdrop.