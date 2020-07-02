Wanted: Love Local League

When graphic designers Sara Jean and Joey Potts moved to Indy from Chicago last year, they were blown away—and inspired—by our community’s support of small businesses. So when the coronavirus hit their restaurant and brewery clients hard, they created the Local Love League collection of T-shirts and tote bags to help hurting hospitality workers. All proceeds go to a couple of relief funds, and with United State of Indiana donating its labor to print the shirts, a generous 73 percent of the retail cost winds up in the charity coffers. All you have to do is wear your heart on your sleeve. $20, localloveleague.com