Wanted: One-Piece Wonder

After bringing back jumpsuits as statement party pieces, we’re now warming up to the daytime version, a staple akin to a maxi dress. On the chicer side of the trend, the Happy French Gang jumpsuit fits right in at Kindred Bohème, an eco-friendly boutique that radiates modern purity. Handmade from naturally dyed cotton at a cooperative in India, the one-piece wonder caters to the growing demand for sustainably sourced clothing. Owner Christie Wright suggests layering it with a turtleneck or jacket to help weather a fickle Indiana spring. It can also be styled up for work with a belt and some heeled boots, or worn with sneakers and rolled-up sleeves for a casual weekend look. Then, once that summer humidity hits, it’s so light and breezy, you’ll jump for joy. $195.

301 S. Rangeline Rd., 317-564-8279