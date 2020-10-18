When You Absolutely, Positively Must Camp With A $150 Cooler

The Napsack by Poler, $130

Perfect for sleeping or walking around the campsite in the morning, the Napsack (poler.com) transforms based on your situation.

Eno Doublenest Hammock,$70

Available at Rusted Moon Outfitters (rustedmoonindy.com), this oversized hangout has more than enough room for both you and your significant other.

Igloo Party Bar Cooler, $159

With enough room to hold more than 200 cans, the Party Bar (igloocoolers.com) keeps the revelry going through the night. Built-in LED lights allow you to find your favorite beverage even when it’s dark.

Klipsch Heritage Groove Wireless Speaker, $150

This portable Bluetooth speaker by Indy’s own Klipsch (klipsch.com) sounds as good as it looks.

4 Birds Bakery’s Mountain Granola, $12 per package

The Fountain Square bakery’s scrumptious granola (4birdsbakery.com) is made with oats, dried cranberries, apple cider, Indiana maple syrup, almonds, and brown sugar.

BioLite FirePit, $250

This high-tech firepit (bioliteenergy.com) makes starting and controlling your campfire a breeze. Adjust the airflow settings with an app so you get those big, Instagram-worthy

flame photos.