Wildwood Home Company Is A Shore Thing

WHEN DAVID and Carrie Schoenbaum uprooted their family during the Great Recession and headed east from SoCal, they didn’t foresee that renovating the only house in Zionsville they could afford at the time—a foreclosed, flooded fixer-upper—would spark a love for updating homes. Fast-forward a decade: The couple has transformed the former space of Ballerinas & Bruisers into Wildwood Home Company, a decor shop disguised as a breezy abode. The open floor plan lets shoppers enter via a sun-soaked living room, then flows into a kitchen of vignettes featuring dreamy reactive-glazed stoneware, pinewood charcuterie boards crafted in Europe, and marble accessories. Signs of Carrie’s coastal upbringing abound, from handwoven seagrass baskets to throw pillows in muted blues and greens. Intentionally, the atmosphere is relaxed. The design-curious can get tips by pulling up a photo on their phones. Those with a bit more cash can opt for in-home styling services for spaces of all sizes, even for built-ins and coffee table displays. 180 S. Main St., Zionsville