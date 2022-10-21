What To Buy, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

WITHOUT A DOUBT, zodiac signs have become ingrained in pop culture and, naturally, contemporary shopping. You might hear phrases like “Mercury is in/out of retrograde,” and “What’s your sun, moon, and rising?” as a normal first-date question, and a lot of us are checking our daily horoscopes like weather forecasts before we head out into the world. You could dig deep into your moon sign or you could map out your birth chart to appreciate the symbolism and meaning—or you can simply adorn yourself with them as charming tokens of self-identity. These astrology products are the real stars.

Mama Ochre earrings.

$19. Lux + Ivy, 1051 E. 54th St., luxandivy.com

Vintage cardigan.



$68. Zodiac Vintage, 1060 Virginia Ave., instragram.com/zodiac.vintage

Coin necklace.

$38. Zodiac Vintage

Horoscope candles.



$14 each. Inner Path (formerly New Age People), 1484 W. 86th St., myinnerpath.com

Juler’s Row Sagittarius pendant and enamel barrel chain.

Pendant, $195; chain, $310. Metalmark, 211 W. Main St., Carmel, metalmarkfinejewelry.com

Zodica perfume, crystal-infused in bottle and travel spray.

Bottle, $120; travel spray, $48. Artisans, 429 Massachusetts Ave., artisansindy.com

Rhinestone astrology hair clip.

$15. Francis + Fern, 421 Massachusetts Ave., francisandfernboutique.com

14K gold fill, 18-inch Zodiac Charmer.

$73. Silver in the City, 434 Massachusetts Ave., silverinthecity.com