What To Buy, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

A fun shopping trip is written in the stars.
zodiac sign shopping items, 3 necklace types, a set of earrings, a hair clip, candles, and a poncho

WITHOUT A DOUBT, zodiac signs have become ingrained in pop culture and, naturally, contemporary shopping. You might hear phrases like “Mercury is in/out of retrograde,” and “What’s your sun, moon, and rising?” as a normal first-date question, and a lot of us are checking our daily horoscopes like weather forecasts before we head out into the world. You could dig deep into your moon sign or you could map out your birth chart to appreciate the symbolism and meaning—or you can simply adorn yourself with them as charming tokens of self-identity. These astrology products are the real stars. 

Mama Ochre earrings.

mama ochre zodiac earring with green circles, gold half-circles, and libra circles

$19. Lux + Ivy, 1051 E. 54th St., luxandivy.com

Vintage cardigan. 
zodiac sign imagery on a vintage poncho

$68. Zodiac Vintage, 1060 Virginia Ave., instragram.com/zodiac.vintage

Coin necklace. 

 round 12 coin zodiac sign necklace in gold

$38. Zodiac Vintage

Horoscope candles. 
scorpio and libra white scented candles

$14 each. Inner Path (formerly New Age People), 1484 W. 86th St., myinnerpath.com

Juler’s Row Sagittarius pendant and enamel barrel chain.

Pendant, $195; chain, $310. Metalmark, 211 W. Main St., Carmel, metalmarkfinejewelry.com

Zodica perfume, crystal-infused in bottle and travel spray.

perfume and travel spray

Bottle, $120; travel spray, $48. Artisans, 429 Massachusetts Ave., artisansindy.com

Rhinestone astrology hair clip.

capricorn hair clip

$15. Francis + Fern, 421 Massachusetts Ave., francisandfernboutique.com

14K gold fill, 18-inch Zodiac Charmer.

$73. Silver in the City, 434 Massachusetts Ave., silverinthecity.com

