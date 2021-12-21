SoBro’s Up-And-Coming Thoroughfare

CAFFEINATE: Fans of GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet swear by the seasonal lattes, masala focaccia, and glorious breakfast burritos. There’s no upcharge for plant-based milks, but there are good crowds for the First Friday art shows. 1901 E. 46th St., 317-600-3542, goldleafindy.com

DINE: Celebrity chefs Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis may be the faces behind Root & Bone, but the real stars of this restaurant are the shareable, Southern-style dishes, like a fried green tomato BLT with tomato jam. Drool. 4601 N. College Ave., 317-602-8672, rootnboneindy.com

DRINK: Scarlet Lane Brewing is like Morticia Addams—spooky and dangerously seductive. It laces together hops-heavy beers and indie horror cinema, with can designs as colorful and campy as old movie posters. There’s a movie or trivia night every Wednesday. 4601 N. College Ave., 317-986-6125, scarletlanebrew.com

BRUNCH: The restaurant Next Door serves poutine, holds happy hour all day on Wednesdays, and bills Saturdays and Sundays as Brunch Drunk Weekends. It’s definitely hip, but fried chicken sliders and mushroom tacos are fine equalizers. 4573 N. College Ave., 317-643-3480, nextdooreatery.com

HANG OUT: Kill multiple birds with one stone at Loom, a Black Circle Brewing taproom with coworking space, pinball machines, and coin-operated laundry decorated with murals and lava lamps. 1901 E. 46th St., 317-426-0143, blackcirclebrewing.com

SHOP: Bell bottoms are back, and you’ll find a groovy selection under the open rafters at The Urban Hippie, along with leggings, cozy plaid shirts, and flower-child dresses. 4601 N. College Ave., 317-602-4831, indyuh.com

CHOW DOWN: Kelvin Brasher is the one-man show behind Papa Bears Chicken, a late-night joint with deep-fried, sauced-up goodness, like honey–garlic pepper wings and waffle cones filled with fried chicken. Where else will you find rib tips at 2 a.m. on a Friday? 1938 E. 46th St., 317-253-2697

WORK: Starting a business is hard, but Refinery46 makes it easier. Memberships start at $150 per month for 24/7 access to seminars, networking events, and all kinds of workspaces—conference rooms, private offices, standing desks, Zoom rooms. 2201 E. 46th St., 317-762-4646, refinery46.com

CHILL: Since opening in 2016, Black Circle Brewing has become an entertainment venue that happens to serve beer—like coffee porters and Kölsches. Order a Pixel Punk and play some pinball, Our Lady Peace jamming in the background, and come around for live music, comedy shows, drag bingo, and Die Hard movie nights. 2201 E. 46th St., 317-426-0143, blackcirclebrewing.com

BOOST: Foundation Coffee Company has a mission, a purpose—and seasonal hand pies. Whether you order a buttermilk biscuit sandwich or one of the most finely garnished lattes in the city, all proceeds benefit Patachou Foundation, a nonprofit that serves food-insecure kids in Indianapolis. 4565 Marcy Lane, 317-932-3737, foundationcoffeecompany.org

POST: Sharing photos online? Tag them #Thisis46thStreet for the greater good, and use the hashtag to track down the latest events and fresh pastries in the area.

CLEAN UP: The haircuts at woman- and veteran-owned Hawkmoth Barber are so good that your credit score will go up. It’s a walk-in-only shop, and the owners will offer you a beer while you wait. Don’t let the vintage Playboy magazines fool you; co-owners Savannah and Matt are professional, personable, and cool without even trying. 2033 E. 46th St., 317-600-3013, hawkmothbarber.com