Street Savvy: Nora

SHOP

Though the initials in KBD Home (1001 E. 86th St., 317-815-8880) stand for Kitchens by Design, the chic showroom is full of decor for the whole house, particularly luxury drapery, coffee-table books, closet organization, and Jonathan Adler coasters. Cooking classes take place in a gorgeous custom kitchen.

NOURISH

Think of The Playful Soul (1001 E. 86th St., 317-253-0499) as a sort of convenience store for your mind and body. Shelves are stocked full of healing crystals, essential oils, and singing bowls, and the events schedule is chock-full of classes and activities like group meditation, Qoya dance, tarot card readings, and Reiki healing.

SPRUCE UP

Regulars at Habig Garden Shop (1225 E. 86th St., 317-251-0804) hit the gingerbread-style cottage for great gifts and custom wreaths with French ribbons.

EAT

Yes, you’ll go to The North End (1250 E. 86th St., 317-614-7427) for the barbecue, and bar-becue you shall have. But don’t pass over the broiled oysters starter or a side of fries with bone-marrow flavoring. The list of spirits is long and heavy with bourbon and whiskey—check out the education classes for both.

INVEST

Homeowners know Form + Function (1300 E. 86th St., 317-569-9999) as a destination for modern European furniture, but its gift selection is often overlooked—even for children, for whom the shop sells Italian puzzles and cuddly German stuffed animals, all with design cred.

BROWSE

Celebrating 25 years this year, DL Lowry Hairspa & Boutique (1300 E. 86th St., 317-843-2611) remains one of Indianaoplis’s top salons thanks to a heavy focus on guest experiences and the latest services, like a spa-mist scalp facial to combat hair loss. It also has one of the best salon-based shopping sections, a pop-up by Love Your Body Boutique that includes high-end labels like Ted Baker and Matt Bernson.

DEVOUR

A Nora institution since 1975, Bagel Fair (1300 E. 86th St., 317-846-0950) serves up made-from-scratch, freshly boiled bagels daily. Made from a family recipe more than 100 years old, these are for true bagel-lovers: perfectly chewy with an ever-so-shiny exterior that already comes with a slight crispiness so you can eat it as intended—untoasted.

BUY

Comfort takes priority at Goodman’s Shoes (1300 E. 86th St., 317-759-1728), where you’ll find name brands such as Birkenstock, UGG Australia, Sorel, and more at this family-owned business that has been in the shoe game since 1913.

RESTORE

Offering only private and small-group classes, Body Temple Pilates (1300 E. 86th St., 317-844-5554) specializes in highly personalized workouts with an emphasis on pain management and injury rehabilitation.

BEG

Huddles Frozen Yogurt (1356 E. 86th St., 317-587-1499) serves Yöghund, an organic fro-yo specifically formulated for dogs.

TREAT

When burning calories on the Monon Trail, stop off for a cone at Chris’ Ice Cream (1405 E. 86th St., 317-255-2156), a no-frills ice cream parlor that’s quite possibly better known for delicious street tacos, tortas, enchiladas, sopas, and—on second thought, you might want to just drive.

RELAX

Snag a spot on the deck overlooking the Monon at Big Lug Canteen (1435 E. 86th St., 317-672-3503) for optimal summer enjoyment. The all-ages restaurant and brewery is known for hearty pub food items like poutines, hoagie melts, and burgers meant to be accompanied by flavorful beers, many of them brewed on site.