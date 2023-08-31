Street Savvy: Old Bargersville

HUNT FOR TREASURE

How did The Pump House get its name? Note the water pump as you enter. Inside, the curated fusion of new and pre-loved home decor fills every nook. If blending eras is your aesthetic, this shop can’t be missed. The main room boasts a vintage 8-foot-high wooden bed frame topped off with the cutest modern bedding and throw pillows. Around the corner, racks of vintage jeans are juxtaposed with graphic tees. 158 N. Main St., 317-458-0456

CAFFEINATE

Hankering for a classic cup of Joe and mid-mod vibes? Coffeehouse Five is the place to be. Beans are roasted on the premises daily, and bagels are made by hand. If refreshing is more your java speed, try the cold brew or nitro coffee. The seasonal selection of lemonades, including strawberry mint, blackberry, and coffee, will hit the spot as you bask on the new dog-friendly patio. 10 Plummer Ave., 317-300-4330

SUPPORT A GOOD CAUSE

Nothing beats handmade. And everything in The Hope Gallery is, by individuals with developmental disabilities or the shop’s own team. We spotted colorful aprons, inventive table pads, and mosaic magnets. Anything you buy, including the candies and ice cream, supports the nonprofit The Alex and Ali Foundation, which empowers young adults with autism. 74 N. Main St., 317- 807-6317

BROWSE GOODIES

Fashioned after a European-style bakery, Cellar’s Market adds a coffee shop and marketplace. Carry out pastries or settle into the quaint lounge with house-made gelato. We’d go for lemon. 63 N. Baldwin St., 317-533-0810

ENTER CARNIVORE HEAVEN

After 5 p.m., the space above Cellar’s Market opens. Up Cellar is a swanky restaurant set off with a massive chandelier. It’s a prime place to sip Old World wines and savor steaks and specialty meats from Indiana farms. 63 N. Baldwin St., 317-533-0810

THINK HEALTHY

“We are an eco-conscious salon, spa, barbershop, and yoga studio,” says Blythe Potter, co-owner of Bargersville Wellness. “We recycle more than 99 percent of the waste we produce and compost our food.” They even use bamboo toilet paper and animal-safe ice melt in the winter. The most popular services? A 60-minute massage and the summer Yin and Hatha yoga classes. 17 N. Baldwin St., 317-458-0743

TOUR THE ORIGINAL

The Old Bargersville location is the Taxman Brewing Co.’s flagship. Snagging a place on one of the brewery’s tours, given only four times a year, is special. Planning ahead is worth it to learn Belgian beer history, try a full pour of your choice, and taste a brewer-chosen flight. In the meantime, stop by for lunch, but don’t be late. Doors open at noon and tables are scooped up fast. We suggest dunking Belgian-style frites in any of the 10 specialty sauces. 13 S. Baldwin St., 317-458-0210

TRY SOME ‘CUE

On a nice spot right off the tracks, Johnson’s BBQ Shack cooks up smoked ribs, brisket, chicken, and more. Fountain drinks hail from Indy’s The Soda Guy. Every Friday and Saturday, you can enjoy the full bar on the patio with 20 beers on tap. 82 S. Baldwin St., 317-458-4660

GREET THE SUN

For a down-to-earth spot to grab morning grub, try the cute green building with the cheerful yolk-yellow interiors that is The Grove Cafe. The best seat is at the countertop, where friendly hosts talk up their menu favorites. You’ll get why their logo is an orange slice in the shape of a sun once you try a swig of their freshly squeezed orange juice. We also recommend the well-loved biscuits and gravy with a side of crispy bacon. 524 E. Old Plank Rd., 317-458-0218

GET CRAFTY

If you’re into upcycled goods, don’t let its distance from the other businesses deter you from The Shoppe’. Owners Jim and JoAnn Houdek work with 12 vendors who each run their own booths at this popular market. The store has the complete line of Redesign With Prima products—think stencils, stamps, and paint. And The Shoppe’ offers DIY workshops for all ages. 291 E. Two Cent Rd., 317-422-1522