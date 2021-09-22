The Local Radish Comes In Peace

THE FALL EQUINOX is here, and one Beech Grove shop is ripe for the picking. The Local Radish owner and jewelry designer Brittany Spencer manifested her dream of owning a shop in July after her primary sales method, outdoor art fairs, shriveled up during the pandemic. It turned out for the best­ as she gained a beautiful space where honeycombs, bones, foliage, and tree bark make beautiful displays for raw-edged crystal clusters and earth-stone jewelry with copper hardware. The inventory is eye candy from the moment you walk in. Windows are lined with rows of plant baskets hanging from ladder rungs. Nesting tables are dotted with large glass jars containing all sorts of herbal bundles like treats in a confectionery. A gallery wall featuring rotating artists connects the front to the back room. Handmade soaps, candles, incense, balms, and room sprays join the buffet of loose stones and rocks waiting to be found in the latter half of the shop. This is one radish that is sure to leave a good taste in your mouth.