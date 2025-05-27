Shop Talk: The Local Radish

“THEY CALL ME the Crystal Lady,” Brittany Spencer laughs. With good reason, apparently. Small tubs of polished and rough-hewn stones in a rainbow of colors populate shelves and tables at The Local Radish, Spencer’s one-stop emporium for all manner of mystical merchandise. Recently relocated from Beech Grove to the buzzy intersection of College Avenue and 52nd Street, the cozy space casts an enchanting spell. Spencer sets a fresh stage to showcase a diverse inventory of fair trade, ethically sourced products made by international artisans. Here, whimsical pop culture–themed cards, disco balls, and handcrafted jewelry coexist alongside Ambre Blends oils, incense sticks, unusual books, and a petite curated collection of vintage items from Regency & Rust. Spencer is also a self-professed “baby Swiftie” with the stickers and coasters to prove it. As the Radish takes root in SoBro, she welcomes new and loyal customers, not only to browse her eclectic wares but also for crafting and meditation classes, psychic fairs, and gardening education.

ADDRESS

705 E. 52nd St.

HOURS

Tue–Sat: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sun: noon–5 p.m.