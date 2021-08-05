The Many Charms Of Westfield

CAFFEINATE: After three decades in corporate America, Chris Dillow left the daily grind to start Rivet, a small-batch roastery and cafe. The traditional drip coffee is dark and sharp, but Nat’s Almond Joy (espresso, chocolate milk, almond and coconut syrups) is rightfully sweet. Order a Liège waffle to go with your tea or Italian soda and chill on the wraparound patio. 337 Jersey St., 317-763-0007, rivetcoffee.com

MAKE: Erin O’Rear used clay as an emotional outlet way before she opened Wandering Peacock. The boho pottery studio embraces the therapeutic benefits of art and has a private throwing room called the Zen Den. Classes start at $30 per person. 227 Jersey St., 317-385-0994, thewanderingpeacock.com

SHOP: Modern apothecary Remedy makes you feel good about (at least) two things: One, your purchases. More than 90 percent of the inventory—journals, crystals, skincare items—is made in America. And two, yourself. The store’s earthy, outdoorsy vibe, including the geometric accent wall, calms the senses. 203 Jersey St., 317-804-3534, facebook.com/remedywestfield

DINE: If you’ve ever thought, I wish there was a Japanese-Cajun fusion restaurant, you’re in luck. Chiba makes more than 40 types of sushi rolls, as well as crawfish fried rice and VooDoo mahi-mahi. In-house dining is first come, first served, but the cocktails are worth the wait. Do go easy on the Chiba Painkiller—you don’t want to go home with just anybody. 228 Park St., 317-804-5367, chiba-indy.com

HUNT: Find plants for all colors of thumb at Root 31 and pick flowers from the stem bar to make a bouquet. Note the old cigarette machine turned shelving unit, too. It’s an amusing contrast to the store’s fresh atmosphere and greenery. 226 Park St., 317-804-3567, shoproot31.com

INDULGE: There are two things that make Italian food so good—its ubiquitous “red sauce” and its celebration of carbohydrates. The Italian House on Park does both. Located on the town’s fledgling Restaurant Row, The Italian House does traditional pasta primavera, rich wines, and irresistible desserts. Come hungry, leave full, take the cannoli. To go, that is. 219 Park St., 317-804-5619, theitalian

houseonpark.com

SAVOR: Later this year, Nyla and Scott Wolf—owners of The Italian House on Park, six Wolfies Grill restaurants, and The Broken Barrel in Carmel—will open Nyla’s in the former Rail Restaurant and Bar as an approachable version of the steak-and-seafood concept. 211 Park St., 317-804-5619, nylasrestaurant.com

TREAT: Dip into Cone + Crumb, which serves slabs of pie, not slices. Pastry chef Melanie Miles dishes out scoops of lemon curd lavender shortbread and s’mores ice cream, gluten-free brownies, frozen hot chocolate, and more handmade goodies. 205 Park St., 317-399-7878, conecrumb.com

IMBIBE: Did you know Hamilton County has an official cocktail? It’s the Hamilton County Smash and it features New American Gin and Rhubarb Liqueur from 1205 Distillery North. Even weirder, all the drinks at the establishment—including a vodka-and-strawberry cocktail called School’s Out and a rhubarb mule sold as Giggle Water—cost $8.26, for no reason. Cheers to randomness. 120 Camilla Ct., 317-439-4997, 1205distillery.com

SIP: At the Westfield Wine Vault, your flight glasses appear suspended in the air by hanging on a vertical metal stand. Nibble on a charcuterie or dessert board. 100 N. Union St., 317-567-2144, westfieldwinevault.com

READ: Turn the Page was inspired by an independent bookshop in Glen Arbor, Michigan, so it makes sense to choose a new novel set there: The Clover Girls by Viola Shipman, who bases all of her stories in Michigan towns. 149 N. Walnut St., 317-804-2363, turnthepagewestfield.com

MOVE: Walk or bike on the Midland Trace Trail, a quiet former rail corridor with restrooms and water bowls for dogs. The trail abuts Westfield’s first cemetery, Old Friends, but it’s the park-like kind, not the creepy kind. 302 S. Union St., 317-804-3184, westfield.in.gov