The People’s House of Fall Creek Place

LOCATED on a pristine double lot in Fall Creek Place, the former home of the late congresswoman Julia Carson is now for sale. Nearly every inch of the property has been remodeled and reimagined—an impressive feat considering the home clocks in at nearly 6,000 square feet with four finished levels of living area. Because it once belonged to Carson, the entire lot is gated (a rarity in this neighborhood), so the new owners will enjoy this added perk as the cherry on top of a million-dollar sundae.

The home was built in 1916, and glimpses of its old-house character were preserved through the renovation. You’ll find several fireplaces and separate (though close together) staircases. In new construction, this feature might be unusual, but not in a magnificent period home like this, where designated servant staircases were the norm. One staircase is grand and spacious, while the other is simple and unassuming.

Both the basement and attic were fully finished to create additional living spaces that can be used for a playroom, home theater, gym, or whatever your heart desires. On the main level, walls were removed to create an open-concept

feel between the ample kitchen, living, and dining areas. Two sets of French doors open onto a cozy patio, creating a smooth indoor/outdoor connection. The home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, walk-in closets, a sound system, an attached three-car garage, and a couple different wet bars.

Its Craftsman-style exterior retained original characteristics and was treated to a refresh with tons of updates such as new paint, on-trend black windows, redesigned landscaping, and lighting. The legacy of its previous owner is a big chapter in this home’s history, and now it’s time for a new family to represent the next one.

ADDRESS

2530 N. Park Ave.



PRICE

$1,485,000



CONTACT

Todd Roberts, Parc Realty Group, 317-339-0924