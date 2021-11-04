The Thread: Indiana Fashion Foundation, Indy Reads, and more

The Indiana Fashion Foundation hosts two industry heavy-hitters this weekend during its Making It IN Fashion Industry symposium at Saks Fifth Avenue. The Council of Fashion Designers of America president, CaSandra Diggs, and CFDA Connects director, Elliott Carlyle, are here to join a conversation about diversifying the fashion industry. Earlier this year, CFDA chose the IFF as one of 10 organizations in the country to pilot CFDA Connects, a program to spread resources to smaller fashion markets. Follow the IFF on Instagram to check out the highlights—and see what everyone’s wearing to the events.

Fountain Square is the place to be this weekend. Indy Reads Books re-opens in a new location (1066 Virginia Ave.) on Friday, Nov. 5, starting its next chapter as a beloved bookstore whose sales support local literacy programs. On the same day, leathermaker Howl & Hide throws a grand-opening party for its new store and workspace (1046 Virginia Ave.), introducing top lines of gender-neutral American workwear to its selection of bespoke bags.

The holiday markets are here to rescue you from the global supply-chain crisis. Start your shopping (in a llama barn!) at the Indy Made Fall Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds (2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville).

Check out the new collection of Hunt Slonem objects at Addendum Gallery (Carmel City Center). The American artist is famous for his contemporary brush-stroke bunnies on serving pieces, pillows, trays, and other decorative items. The fine-gifts shop also has its new “Christmas in Carmel” holiday platter from Vietri, which makes a signed and numbered collectible version each year exclusively for Addendum.

Congratulations to Hot House Market, a Lafayette vintage dealer with a location in The Fashion Mall—and now in Las Vegas. It opened its first out-of-state store at The Forum Shops inside Caesar’s Palace.

Drybar opened at the Bottleworks District last weekend with a still-active promo code (INDYTREAT) for a free add-on when you book a blowout online. It also carries the full line of styling products, some of which come in seasonal scents. Check out the life-changing Drybar Buttercup hair dryer, including the new translucent Reserve model ($285).