The Thread: Mona Opens, Pop-Up Highlights, and More

New opening: Mona, a cannabis-lifestyle boutique (don’t call it a head shop, but if you do, add “more modern, minimal, and feminine than the typical one”) in Fountain Square affiliated with outstanding neo-apothecary Onatah General. Mona picks up where its sister store leaves off with self-care items infused with high-quality and broad-spectrum CBD. Starting Nov. 12, the joint will have regular hours Wednesdays through Sundays.

PSL season has turned into pop-up season. On Friday, Nov. 12, Good Neighbor at Bottleworks, a Detroit-based clothing emporium, is bringing in its Motor City pal Nora to sell its design-conscious home décor and accessories. The must-score item is a limited-edition set of Ripple Mugs (shown above), designed exclusively for Nora each year by the internationally renowned Detroit designer Bilge Nur Saltik. It’s just $45 for one pink and one black cup in a decorative box. Friday is the welcome party, then the pop-up sticks around for the season. On Saturday, Nov. 13, groovily labeled MOCO Candles, an eco-friendly Indianapolis maker with a jar-return program, turns up inside Madewell at The Fashion Mall. On Sunday, Nov. 14, Rebel Vintage hosts four top makers—including the fabulously named Indy Craftivist, who beads some beautiful butterfly earrings—in its SoBro parking lot.

Stores at 54th and Monon are hosting the evening Holiday Hop Friday, Nov. 12. Shop owners will serve libations appropriate for kicking off the weekend—and loosening wallets.

Zionsville’s al freso Inside Out sale returns on Saturday, Nov. 13, after debuting last year as a COVID-19 holiday-shopping hack. Vendors will meet you on the bricks with their best merch during this street market. Watch the weather and wear a scarf—or just buy one there.

It’s time to get advanced tickets for the 50th annual Junior League of Indianapolis Holiday Mart, returning to the Indiana State Fairgrounds Nov. 18–21 after a hiatus last year with vendors from around the country and workshops with Indy’s Flower Boys.