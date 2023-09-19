Andy Summers Plays Butler Arts & Events Center

2. The Feed: Theo’s Italian, Autumntidings, and More
Twinkle VanWinkle
3. Cheers: Fair Shake
Terry Kirts
Grab a slice at a new pizza place in Plainfield, grab your boots and do-si-do in a distillery, and raise your steins to celebrate Indiana autumn with friends and family.
Blend Well
A new specialty Asian chain in Carmel fuses two favorite world cuisines.
Cheers: Party Mixer
Milkman’s Daughter delivers custom craft cocktails and mobile mixology to your door.
The Feed: Bonge’s Tavern, Saraga, and More
This week, Bonge's Tavern switches ownership from long-time handler Tony Huelster, who purchased the nearly 90-year-old institution in 1999. Burgess Restaurant Group seals the deal as new owners, and ushers in a new era with Indy darling Dean Sample as executive chef.