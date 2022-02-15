This Chateau In Batesville Is Tres Chic

SOME PEOPLE dread the thought of building a home and all the planning it involves, but that couldn’t be further from the truth for the owners of this jaw-dropping mansion in Batesville, an hour southeast of Indianapolis. They loved all the decisions—the big ones, like choosing the house’s position to make the most of views of the Bischoff Reservoir, to small ones, like designing a movie theater that their kids loved. The size of the house grew with their aspirations, and with more than 17,000 square feet of living space, it’s clear they thought of everything.

The owners credit architect Susan Glaser Designs and builder Bruns-Gutzwiller (both local to Batesville) for making the process such an enjoyable one. The 15-acre peninsula with a quarter-mile of water views provided plenty of space for the mansion, while also leaving enough room for an expansive barn (with horse stables and living space) and a charming greenhouse (made in England and shipped here).

Built in 2007, nothing about the estate feels dated thanks to its French style, timeless finishes, and refined craftsmanship. Every room feels welcoming, as the design maximizes natural light and serene views. It has quintessential mansion luxuries, like an elevator, dumbwaiter, home gym, covered boat dock, and a grotto-style pool, plus six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. The great room, with its thick stone archways and fireplace, might remind IU students of the Indiana Memorial Union. A hobby room allows the couple to enjoy their separate interests while still spending time together.

With their children now out of the house, the owners are downsizing. An estate like this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and now it’s ready for a new family to enjoy all the wonder it has to offer.

PRICE

$5,500,000



ADDRESS

13198 N. County Rd. 400 E., Batesville



LISTING AGENT

Rebecca Glazier, Encore Sotheby’s International Realty, 317-289-6601