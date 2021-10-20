This Evans Woollen Home In Glendale Has Curve Appeal

FOR THE FIRST time since it was built in 1962, one of Indy’s most architecturally significant homes is on the market. Designed by the late, great Indianapolis architect Evans Woollen, it’s his midcentury interpretation of a trulli-style house, round dwellings with pointy roofs found in Italy’s Puglia region.

The house is composed of two connected structures. In the middle of the larger circle, main spaces and a bedroom coil around a large, cylindrical support that contains a fireplace. A spiral staircase leads up to a loft that offers options as a bonus space.

The smaller circle contains bedrooms, a laundry room, and another loft. Together, the circles add up to more than 3,000 square feet of bright, energizing space. The original parquet floors are intact, and the entire home has been lovingly maintained.

Growing up here was an adventure, according to the seller’s daughter, Rachel. (She even got married there.)

“Our home was warm, joyful, and infinitely livable. Five of us kids grew up there playing, reading, studying, and listening to music. As adults, we all have a deep appreciation of the arts, and I’m sure living in that house was instrumental in instilling this spirit in us,” she says.

She hopes the right buyers will come along to appreciate the home’s magic. For those uninterested in historic preservation (none of Woollen’s houses have protected status), the acre-plus corner lot on a quiet street in Washington Township could be more appealing than the home itself. Thankfully, broker GB Landrigan says those who have expressed interest in the property thus far care about its architectural significance and aren’t thinking about tearing it down. Losing these structures would be tragic for Indianapolis—trulli.

ADDRESS

6808 N. Sherman Dr.

PRICE

$449,900

AGENT

GB Landrigan and Company, 317-255-0255