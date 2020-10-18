Coady’s Point Of View Resort, In Wisconsin

Rate: $100 per night

Glam Factor: 3 of 5

Near the Wisconsin-Michigan border, this small family resort harks back to a time when the Badger State was full of them. Situated on 15 wooded acres that come to a point on North Twin Lake, Coadys’ hosts a handful of yurts and safari tents that feel luxurious in the rugged surroundings despite their sparse furnishings.

Inside, you’ll find just a queen-size bed and a woodsy chair or futon. But the tea lights give the quarters a romantic air, and most of your time will be spent on the platform seating area outside, anyway. Coadys’ is far enough away from big-city light pollution that the Milky Way explodes with color in the night sky, and stargazing is a favorite pastime here.

The resort owns a small private beach, where guests are encouraged to borrow a kayak or paddleboard free of charge. In the main building, a few arcade games and pool tables keep the kids busy on rainy days. Coadys’ general store stocks only basic provisions, so pack a full cooler of grub to cook on the propane grills or fire pits.

Darren and Genevieve Coady just bought the resort last year, so some upgrades to the property’s cabins are still in the works. But the natural amenities need no remediation. The surrounding Northwoods area of Wisconsin is home to thousands of lakes, and basically the entire region is state forest. 3932 N. Primich Way, Phelps, Wisconsin, 715-545-3474, povresort.com

While You’re There…

Eat: The Honey Bear (715-479-9161) in nearby Eagle River won’t be mistaken for white-tablecloth dining, but it’s the perfect spot for fresh, locally caught fish and the best cheese curds you’ll find outside Green Bay.

Hike: Hundreds of miles of trail snake through the surrounding 650,000-acre Nicolet National Forest. But for hiking novices, the Three Eagle Trail (vilaswi.com/three

-eagle-trail) is a crushed-limestone path that winds its way through 11 miles of scenic woodlands.

Explore: If you’re disappointed that you didn’t see a black bear in the woods, then visit one at the 50-year-old Wildwoods Wildlife Park (wildwoodwildlifepark.com) in Minocqua.