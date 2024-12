Photo courtesy Paula Goff

A VISIT to the magnificent mansion built by industrialist Monroe Seiberling in 1891 in Kokomo is a heart-stirring experience in December. Victorian-era decor and twinkly lights inside and out make Christmas at the Seiberling a worthy family tradition. Fittingly, this year’s theme is holiday memories. 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo, 765-452-4314